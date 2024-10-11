BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Fund comprises 3.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 1.69% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYD. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

