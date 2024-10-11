BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $450,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

