BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $955.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $963.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

