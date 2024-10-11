BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Elisabeth Scott Buys 2,200 Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,748 ($15,374.95).

LON:BRWM opened at GBX 521 ($6.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £996.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,442.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 520.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.93. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 470 ($6.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($8.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48,571.43%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

