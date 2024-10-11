BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. 98,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 191,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $873.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,672.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $93,692.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,672.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.