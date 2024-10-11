Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $149.07 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 125.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

