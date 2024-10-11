Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Winnie Ling Sells 20,000 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,949.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 26th, Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00.

NYSE BLND traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.64. 927,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,019. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $925.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Blend Labs last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

