Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Blink Charging

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 557,336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 365,098 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 210,116 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.