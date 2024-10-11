Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,717. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

