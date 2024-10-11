BNB Price Reaches $573.16 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $573.16 or 0.00909143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,069 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,112.66666573. The last known price of BNB is 562.44780316 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2258 active market(s) with $1,599,150,611.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
