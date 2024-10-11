BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $210.13 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 566,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,060,000 after buying an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

