Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$96.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.20.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BEI.UN opened at C$78.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

