Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 1,066.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
BONXF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
About Bonterra Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.