Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 1,066.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

BONXF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

