Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,173.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,092.68.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Booking stock opened at $4,288.22 on Tuesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,854.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3,788.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

