Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 13.2% – Time to Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Approximately 727,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,010,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82 ($0.02).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of £13.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

