Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,524 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

