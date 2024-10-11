Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $176.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

