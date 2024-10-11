Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $106,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 232,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

