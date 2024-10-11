Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.9% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 44.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 197,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.6% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

