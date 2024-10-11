Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

