Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,281 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

