Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $74.45 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $74.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

