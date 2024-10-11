Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 36,649 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,649 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $90,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.