Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Valmont Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

VMI stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.60.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

