BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Short Interest Update

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DVAL stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,306. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

