Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.07.

Shares of BFH opened at $49.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 392,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

