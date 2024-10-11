Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy

Cormark upgraded shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of BRE opened at C$14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.28. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.35.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.09 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.42%.

In other news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,330.00. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

