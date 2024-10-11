Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

