Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $864.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

