Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Lowered by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

