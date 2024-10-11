Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $79.57

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

