Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $223.13

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 39,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

