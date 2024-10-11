Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$15.43

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TA

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$14.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.49. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$14.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders sold a total of 120,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.