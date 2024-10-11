Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $469.80

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $486.75.
WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of WSO opened at $484.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.28. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.88.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 82.63%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
