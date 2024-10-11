Brokers Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OLN opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.