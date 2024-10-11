Brokers Set Expectations for Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Patrick Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PATK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

