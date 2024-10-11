Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,514 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 101,462 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,887,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $794.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $57.71.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

