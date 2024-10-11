Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 808 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

