Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCV opened at $27.22 on Friday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51.

