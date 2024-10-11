Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.41 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 174,307 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FDIS stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

