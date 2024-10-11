Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.17% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

