Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

