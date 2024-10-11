Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 1,483 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 163.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 135,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $23.04 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

