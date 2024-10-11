BTIG Research Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $325.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $310.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.84.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $294.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.09 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $294.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,605,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

