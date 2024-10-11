Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $223.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

NYSE BLDR opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.34. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

