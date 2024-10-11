Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BURCA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.33. Burnham has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.
Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter.
Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.
