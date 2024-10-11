BWM Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 8,240 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

