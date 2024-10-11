BWM Planning LLC Buys Shares of 121,278 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BWM Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,597. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

