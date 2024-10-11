BWM Planning LLC Invests $704,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.68. 683,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

