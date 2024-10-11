BWM Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 67,707 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 26,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,279. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.